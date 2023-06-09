MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A shooting happened Thursday night near the Memphis Country Club.
The call was made to Memphis Police after 10:30 to an address on North Holmes Road.
Memphis Fire said one person was sent to Regional One Hospital, but police sources tell FOX13 that at least one person is dead and our crew on scene saw homicide detectives.
FOX13 is working to learn more information.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Donald Trump says he’s been indicted on charges of mishandling classified documents
- Woman indicted in Oak Court Mall shooting that killed father, injured his 9-month-old son, records show
- Teen boy drowns while trying to save another person's life, Arkansas police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives