MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis city officials met on July 11 with the director of the U.S. Marshals.
Memphis mayor Jim Strickland said they discussed ways the U.S. Marshals and the Memphis Police Department can strengthen their partnerships.
MPD said it will utilize Marshals to make more fugitive arrests.
The director of the U.S. Marshals Service said his agency will work with MPD officers, training them on ways to de-escalate situations.
"We’re very surgical and very strategic in only going for those who are wanted for crime," said U.S. Marshals Director Ronald L. Davis.
Director Davis said Memphis could potentially see more Marshals added to the area.
The U.S. Marshals said they will soon require their deputies to wear body cams when making fugitive arrests.
MPD Police Chief C.J. Davis said the city is seeing a decrease in interstate shootings.
"Because of the fact we have the Tennessee Highway Patrol, who is now assisting with enforcement on our state interstates and our state roads, that has been very helpful for us," said Chief Davis.
