MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police and Shelby County Sheriff leaders are the panelists in a Town Hall meeting about gun violence in Hickory Hill.
The meeting is being led by Shelby County Commissioner Erika Sugarmon.
It's scheduled for Thursday, June 29, at New Sardis Baptist Church, located at 7739 Holmes Road.
The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
The panel includes Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, who is also a mayoral candidate for the City of Memphis, MPD Major Andrew Brown, Anthony Muhammad from Code Enforcement and Director Darren Sanders and Judge Deborah Henderson.
Other topics on the meeting's agenda include mental health and incarceration, homelessness and evictions, and gun laws.
