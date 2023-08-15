MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Violating the constitutional rights of Memphis citizens.
It’s one of the damning allegations made against Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis in the latest response to a civil lawsuit against the city of Memphis, filed by the family of Tyre Nichols.
Earlier this year, the family of Tyre Nichols filed a civil lawsuit against 12 different entities:
- the City of Memphis;
- Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis;
- the five former officers charged in Nichols’s death;
- two other former officers who were on scene but were not criminally charged;
- and the three EMTs who also responded to the scene.
The lawsuit was for $550 million.
Last month, the city filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, requesting that the city, Chief Davis and former MPD Lt. Dewayne Smith to be removed from the case.
The city cited that Nichols’s death was caused by "five rogue officers" who do not represent the city.
This response filed by Nichols’ family attorneys and the family acknowledges these claims by the city, but says ‘the liability here extends far beyond those officers, through the ranks, and up to the City of Memphis, itself.’
Attorneys say:
- Chief Davis "explicitly instructed SCORPION to violate the constitutional rights of Memphis citizens";
- "Chief Davis permitted and fostered a culture within SCORPION of tolerating constitutional violations with full knowledge of the predictable consequences, given her direct oversight of SCORPION";
- "Chief Davis failed to provide any training or supervision to SCORPION to counteract these unconstitutional policies and customs knowing that constitutional violations were bound to follow in their wake, which they predictably did."
FOX13 reached out to the city for a response to these allegations.
A spokesperson responded, saying it is "standard practice to not comment on pending litigation."
