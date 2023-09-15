SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Ishmael Lopez was shot inside of his Southaven home on July 23, 2017 by Southaven Police who were later cleared of any wrongdoing.
The deadly shooting happened as Southaven Police were attempting to serve a warrant. However, Lopez was not the subject of that warrant. According to a search warrant obtained by FOX13 in 2017, the search warrant was for a house across the street and for a different person.
The ensuing legal battles led to claims by the City of Southaven that Lopez, an undocumented worker, didn't have any constitutional rights and ultimately led Lopez's spouse, Claudia Linares, to sue the City of Southaven for $20 million and the individual officers involved.
An Oxford court ruled against the city's claims that Lopez didn't have rights, but the courts did not rule in favor of Linares' lawsuit against those officers.
Her lawsuit was denied on September 14, meaning that Lopez's spouse will not collect any money from the officers responsible for his death.
