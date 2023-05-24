MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A hands-on broadcast media center exclusively for children who are patients is going up inside Memphis' Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.
The Ryan Seacrest Foundation, named after its namesake, Ryan Seacrest, who is a media personality and producer, made the announcement Wednesday, May 24th.
The announcement was presented by Seacrest, Memphis Grizzlies basketball player Jaren Jackson Jr., country music artist Jordan Davis and actress Kat Graham.
The studio will be 1,275 square feet in size and equipped for a variety of entertainment programs for patients - from watching in the studio or through a closed-circuit tv in individual rooms.
The idea is for the studio to encourage children, during their hospital stay, to express themselves creatively through hosting radio and television shows or interacting with connected celebrity guests.
The glass studio will enable staff and hospital visitors to watch safely from a distance.
Le Bonheur Children's Hospital is consistently regarded as one of the nation's best children's hospitals, featuring expert physicians and staff, state-of-the-art technology and family-friendly resources.
