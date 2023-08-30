MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police are investigating after a 15-year-old was shot downtown on Wednesday morning.
It happened just before 5:30 a.m. near Union Avenue and Wagner Place.
If it seems like more children in the Mid-South are getting shot than ever before, that's because doctors at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital say that's exactly what's happening.
So far this year, the hospital has treated 121 children with gunshot wounds. That's a 20% increase from this time last year.
Those bullets cause more than just physical injuries.
"Cameron was fun to be around," Stacie Payne of Memphis. "He was loveable, he was stylish. If you ever saw his smile, it was simply contagious."
It's been almost eight years since Payne heard her son's laugh or saw his smiling face.
"Sometimes my heart doesn't understand if it's been eight years, eight months or eight days," she said. "It's not true what they say. Time does not heal all wounds."
19-year-old Cameron Selmon was shot and killed in October 2015 after a fight broke out at Tennessee State University.
His family is one of many in the Mid-South that has been touched by gun violence.
It's a problem doctors at Le Bonheur say has only gotten worse since the pandemic.
"In 2017, we had about 69 firearm injuries in children," Dr. Regan Williams, the trauma medical director at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, said. "Last year we had 250. So, we're more than double what we had prior to the pandemic."
Oftentimes, when a child is injured by a gun, they have needs that expand beyond the hospital room.
"When children are victims of gun violence, of course, there is the immediate trauma of the injury itself. But what often goes unaddressed are the civil legal needs that arise," Katy Ramsey Mason, an assistant professor at the University of Memphis law school and the director of the Medical-Legal partnership program, said.
That's why a new grant from Everytown Law Fund is allowing Le Bonheur and the University of Memphis law school to expand their Medical-Legal Partnership Clinic.
The grant will allow the school to hire an attorney who will provide legal assistance to child victims of gun violence.
"If you're a child and you're shot sitting at your kitchen table doing homework, you don't want to return to that house," Dr. Williams said. "The Medical-Legal partnership can help us working with landlords and finding safe housing for the patients so that we can help them to recover."
