MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Two people are dead Wednesday night after a deadly chain of events in Parkway Village, police said.
Memphis Police said it started after they tried to track down a stolen car, that then led to a police chase – and not one, but two crashes.
RELATED: Two people dead after stolen car crashes in Parkway Village, police say
It was a collision that was so hard that one man said he heard it from his hotel room up the street,
“I heard a boom. I initially thought it was garbage cans, I didn’t think to look out my window,” the man said, not wanting to be identified.
Surveillance video from a nearby gas station shows the moment the black car barreled into two other cars at a high rate of speed at the intersection of American Way and South Perkins Road.
Moments later, it showed one person running from the scene.
The two people who were also in the car died.
It’s a video that bystanders said was hard to watch.
“It was just sad for me because it’s like our younger generation is just dying doing unnecessary things. It left me speechless,” said one woman who arrived at the scene wondering what happened.
Police said the person who ran from the scene then carjacked someone nearby, rammed into a police car, then continued onto I-240, striking two more vehicles before eventually getting out and running to the Mill Creek Apartments.
The suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries but is expected to be OK.
Another bystander said, “Unfortunately, we in a world that our youth thinks that’s cool. But it’s better to just get yourself a job and walk down the right path instead of doing stuff like that and hurting other people.”
As of Wednesday night, we do not have the names nor ages of the suspect and the two victims.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man charged with murder of Campbell Clinic doctor in Collierville
- Two people dead after stolen car crashes in Parkway Village, police say
- Woman steals from former police officer after he falls dead in front of her, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives