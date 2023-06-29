MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In partnership with the Office of Business Diversity & Compliance of the City of Memphis and Bank of America, LeMoyne-Owen College launches the Summer Entrepreneurship Certificate Program.
The partnership seeks to support young entrepreneurs to grow, scale, and build by providing the tools need to become successful business owners.
This program is open to Memphis residents between the ages of 18 and 24 who are either aspiring or current business owners.
The certificate program will run from July 5 to Aug. 2, 2023. Aspiring participants can apply online at loc.edu/smallbusiness.
