MEMPHIS, Tenn. - LeMoyne-Owen College's executive leader, Dr. Vernell A. Bennett-Fairs, has resigned, the college announced.

The Historically Black College in the Soulsville neighborhood of Memphis accepted her resignation June 9, according to a release.

Dr. Christopher Davis has been appointed as interim president to manage and guide the college until a permanent candidate is selected.

Davis is a longtime LOC Board of Trustees member and immediate past chair with years of executive leadership and post-secondary education experience as Associate Dean of the Memphis Theological Seminary and senior pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church.

“I’m grateful to the faculty, staff, students, administration and trustees who accomplished much over the past two and a half years,” Bennett-Fairs says. “It has been my honor and privilege to work alongside you. I’m excited to see the Magic that will ensue as LOC’s renaissance continues.“

During her tenure, Bennett-Fairs introduced signature events, including the 807 Day fundraiser and Loving Our Community Day (LOC), a grassroots effort. She previously served as Student Affairs vice-president at Delta State University in Cleveland, Miss.
 
The school will begin to make a plan for a new presidential search.
 
“The Board of Trustees and LOC community thank Dr. Bennett-Fairs for her service and investment in the College,” Patricia Covington, Board of Trustees chair, says. “As we work through this transition, our students, community and historic legacy remain our top priorities. We look forward to Dr. Davis’ leadership to continue to push us forward.”
 
