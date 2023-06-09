MEMPHIS, Tenn. - LeMoyne-Owen College's executive leader, Dr. Vernell A. Bennett-Fairs, has resigned, the college announced.
The Historically Black College in the Soulsville neighborhood of Memphis accepted her resignation June 9, according to a release.
Dr. Christopher Davis has been appointed as interim president to manage and guide the college until a permanent candidate is selected.
Davis is a longtime LOC Board of Trustees member and immediate past chair with years of executive leadership and post-secondary education experience as Associate Dean of the Memphis Theological Seminary and senior pastor of St. Paul Baptist Church.
“I’m grateful to the faculty, staff, students, administration and trustees who accomplished much over the past two and a half years,” Bennett-Fairs says. “It has been my honor and privilege to work alongside you. I’m excited to see the Magic that will ensue as LOC’s renaissance continues.“
