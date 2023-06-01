MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A summer literacy program is specifically designed to keep schoolchildren on track with reading skills when they can easily forget about reading for a few weeks.
The break from reading is often referred to as the "summer slide."
The Memphis Public Library offers a program called EXPLORE Memphis. Organizers have arranged creative and resourceful activities designed to get children exploring books.
EXPLORE starts today, June 1.
MPL offers a reading challenge, book reading events and more opportunities that will help stimulate children's learning trajectory.
To learn more about the library's program click here.
