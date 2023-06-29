SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A special prosecutor has been asked to investigate "numerous complaints" against Shelby County Clerk's Office, the county's District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
According to the DA's office, Judge Chris Craft of the Criminal Court entered an order to appoint Coty Wamp of District Attorney General for the 11th Judicial District in Hamilton County (in Chattanooga) to conduct the investigation.
The announcement comes after a year of issues at the Clerk's Office run by Wanda Halbert. This includes system glitches, license plate backlogs and long lines, as FOX13 has previously reported.
In the past, Halbert cited a lack of funding as why she couldn't get tags to costumers.
FOX13 has reported about long lines, delays getting car tags and even offices not being opened on time.
We’re learning that this investigation could lead to the removal of Halbert from her office as the Shelby County Clerk.
“Everybody trying to get their tags and you gone on vacation,” one Memphis motorist said in response to Halbert’s office being closed to the public last year while she went on vacation.
FOX13 reported that Halbert took a trip to Jamaica while her staff caught up on the license plate backlog.
Now an official complaint has been filed, leading to an investigation into the office.
“This is something that we’ve been waiting for a long time,” said District 3 Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright.
Thursday, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office announced an outside prosecutor would be appointed to investigate complaints against Halbert’s office.
Wright has been vocal about his efforts to push for a probe.
“We’ve heard so many things from citizens over the past year about the backlog on plates, the long lines people are standing in. We’ve seen an office close and not be replaced for over a year,” Wright said.
Wright said Halbert is to blame for some offices being threatened to close due to incomplete or expired lease agreements. The District 3 commissioner questioned Halbert’s response to the community’s concerns.
Comments about the decision were released concerning the DA's decision to start an official investigation:
"Due to the need to avoid a conflict of interest and any appearance of impropriety, the County Attorney’s Office requested that the District Attorney begin an investigation into numerous complaints concerning the Shelby County Clerk’s Office, which, if proven, could constitute a willful neglect by the County Clerk to perform the duties of her office. Because of the politically sensitive nature of this inquiry, the District Attorney believed that an outside, independent prosecutor would be appropriate. To that end, he requested the appointment of an independent prosecutor, which has been granted.
Today, Presiding Judge Craft of the Criminal Court for the 30th Judicial District in Shelby County, Tennessee, has entered an order appointing Coty Wamp, the District Attorney General for the 11th Judicial District in Hamilton County, Tennessee, to conduct an investigation into possible removal proceedings regarding the Shelby County Clerk pursuant to state law."
