0 Lifesaver or killer? Differing opinions over controversial drug

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The opioid epidemic is at the center of a battle over a supplement that some addicts are using to kick their drug abuse habits.

As the Food and Drug Administration tightens its grip on kratom, advocates of the supplement have captured the attention of more than a dozen lawmakers.

Mike Bertrand owns Mad Hatters Tea Shop in Southaven, where he sells the plant-based supplement legally.

“I had a guy in here last year who came in, he was crying,” Bertrand said. “He was in tears, thanking us. What he used this product for was to get himself off of heroin.”

“He’s got his family back,” Bertrand continued. “He’s got a job. He’s got his kids back. He’s got his life back. These are stories that we hear on almost a daily basis.”

Bertrand expressed multiple times during FOX13’s interview that he can’t make medical claims about kratom. He described how his personal experience with kratom led him to become a provider.

“It genuinely made a difference in my life and I was motivated to make a difference in other people’s lives,” Bertrand said.

The Federal Drug Administration describes Kratom as deadly. In a report this month, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said, “Kratom compounds are predicted to affect the body just like opioids.” The report cited researchers who found kratom has a similar effect on the brain as prescription painkillers.

Despite testimonies from users who swear by the Asian plant, the FDA continually calls it “deadly.” This month’s report linked the supplement to 44 deaths “associated with the use of kratom.” That’s an additional eight deaths since Gottlieb’s last statement on Kratom in November.

Dr. Mark Castellaw, a Memphis-area physician, adamantly disapproved of kratom’s use.

“If this drug was a miracle supplement, II would believe the FDA would be all over it,” Castellaw told FOX13. “Any kind of drug that’s not been approved and studied by the FDA puts you at risk.”

While many doctors remain skeptical of the supplement, testimony from people who use it has motivated lawmakers to consider research that seems to contradict the FDA.

More than a dozen bipartisan lawmakers signed a letter asking the FDA to consider all available data.

The letter, which was signed by Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen, said, “Numerous stakeholders, former opioid addicts, and scientific researchers, vouch for kratom’s safety and support its use.”

When asked about the letter, Cohen said he believes the FDA is too quick to ban substances that may be beneficial, using marijuana as an historic example.

“I just think we need to do more study,” Cohen said, referring to the use of kratom to fight opioid addiction.

“Any time you put a drug on Schedule 1 and make it criminal to possess you’re taking people’s liberty,” Cohen continued, regarding the FDA’s plan to keep kratom out of the U.S. “You shouldn’t take people’s liberty without good reason and you better have a good reason.”

The letter to FDA Commissioner Gottlieb pointed to data that show “kratom is far less dangerous than energy drinks.”

Cohen and other lawmakers who signed the correspondence also say the FDA hasn’t provided sufficient proof that kratom is deadly.

“Regarding the thirty-six deaths the FDA associates with kratom, the individuals died while taking prescription drugs and other substances in combination with kratom,” the letter reads.

Advocates have criticized the FDA for calling kratom deadly, when many of the “deaths associated with kratom” are often linked to other dangerous drugs or circumstances. You can read the reports from medical examiners at this link.

“We need to do anything that we can to help people through this crisis that’s killing young, healthy people,” Castellaw said. “But what we don’t want to do is go off into a tangent.”

Castellaw said there are safer treatment options for addicts who want to get clean.

“Maybe it’s something that could help people,” the local physician added. “But let’s study it properly. You don’t know the long-term damage it might be doing.”

Kratom is not regulated. Bertrand agrees there’s confusion in the industry because anyone can put a label on a bottle and call it kratom.

“There have been people who have altered the product with stuff that is not healthy for people,” the kratom provider said. “It kind of gave everybody a bad name.”

Bertrand’s product is tested for purity in a lab in Texas, and he believes other providers should be held to the same standard. But banning it altogether would backfire.

“Unfortunately all that would be doing is creating a black market,” Bertrand said. “There are definitely lives at stake.”

Kratom advocates are growing in number and strengthening their voice through organizations like the American Kratom Association and Kratom United. But the FDA continually takes steps toward banning the product.

“It isn’t just a plant,” Gottlieb proclaimed this month. “It’s an opioid.”

