MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As storms rumbled through the Mid-South, a lightning sent a home up in a massive fire, according to the Shelby County Fire Department.
An emergency call to the fire department around 3 a.m. Sunday morning ultimately brought 20 firefighters to a home on Old Brownsville Road.
There they found that lightning had struck the house and fire and smoke was emitting from the one-story home's attic.
No injuries occurred.
A second engine crew joined SCFD Engine 60 and crews pulled 200 feet of 5-inch diameter supply houses to fight the flames, according to information from the SCFD.
The work to extinguish the fire took over 20 minutes.
The SCFD was assisted from the Millington Fire Department, whose personnel provided help - and particular communications coordination in the firefighters' response - SCFD's official said.
