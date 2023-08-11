MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The vine that ate the South also gobbled up a cable line in South Memphis.
“That looks like a branch going over a jungle canyon or lake or something,” laughed Beatrice Cain. “It kind of reminds me of a Tarzan movie.”
One neighbor told FOX13 that the kudzu has been slowly spreading over the line for two years.
The line crosses Dunnavant Street, south of McLemore Avenue in South Memphis.
Neighbors had fears that a tall truck would hit the line and tear down the poles.
“Well, it looks terrible,” said Terry Robinson. “I think it’s a hazard, also. You could be driving by and if it falls, you won’t be able to see for a second or two.”
Thankfully, the vegetation only appeared to affect a line owned by Xfinity – not live power lines.
“We appreciate you bringing this matter to our attention,” wrote a Comcast spokeswoman. “Our crews are on site working to clear the intrusive vines.”
