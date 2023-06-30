SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - As deadly heat continues to grip the Mid-South, the Shelby County Emergency Management & Homeland Security Agency has opened up additional cooling centers and will be handing out free water.
The agency, along with several Shelby County Commissioners and Memphis-Shelby County Schools, will have a cooling center set up on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 at Northaven Elementary School at 5157 North Circle Road. The cooling center and water distribution will be open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., the agency said.
A food truck will also be on site between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., the agency said.
The agency has also partnered with the City of Millington and the City of Bartlett to host cooling centers and water distribution sites at Baker Community Center, Bartlett Baptist Church and Faith Baptist Church.
Baker Community Center, at 7942 Church Street in Millington, will be open for cooling and water between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., the agency said, while the Bartlett Baptist Church at 3465 Kirby Whitten in Bartlett will be open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The Faith Baptist Church at 3755 North Germantown Road will also be open between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m., the agency said.
Below is a list of the cooling centers and water distribution sites in the Mid-South:
Friday and Saturday, June 30-July 1
Northaven Elementary, 5157 N. Circle Road, Memphis
- Cooling and center and water distribution from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Food truck on-site from 1-3 p.m.
Baker Community Center, 7942 Church Street, Millington
- Cooling and center and water distribution from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bartlett Baptist Church, 3465 Kirby Whitten, Bartlett
- Cooling and center and water distribution from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Faith Baptist Church, 3755 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett
- Cooling center and water distribution from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
ALSO
The City of Memphis is offering a 24-hour cooling center at the Frayser-Raleigh Senior Center on Egypt Central Road. It will stay open until further notice, the city said. MATA has a route to Frayser-Raleigh curing normal business hours, as passengers on Routes 52, 11 and 37 who need a place to cool off can get a free ride to the Raleigh Springs Civic Center at Old Raleigh Springs Mall to the Frayser Raleigh Senior Citizen Center, 3985 Egypt Central Springs.
The city said that anyone experiencing homelessness can go to the Hospitality Hub, 590 Washington Ave.
