MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Live wires on the roadway shut down part of Highway 64 Friday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
UPDATE
All lanes of traffic were opened at 12:30 p.m. and traffic resumed, MPD reported.
ORIGINAL STORY
MPD said live wires were down across Highway 64 at the Appling Road intersection around 11 a.m.
No estimated reopening time was given.
Police advised drivers to avoid the area until further notice.
