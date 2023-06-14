COLDWATER, Miss. - A North Mississippi man serves up his best meal on a television's best chef's contest, with an ultimate prize of $250,000.
Kendall Adair, of Coldwater, Miss., cooks against other Southern contestants with the goal of being selected as the best chef representing the South in a regional competition on MasterChef: United Tastes of America.
The show is in its 13th year.
Adair is a past local BBQ Grand Champion, and has participated in cooking competitions since 12.
Adair said he enjoyed meeting his fellow Southern cooks while the show was filmed, but when the cameras - and heat - were turned on, he was "all about business."
For the competition, the regional cooks will face a multitude of cooking trials, including a State Fair challenge, a series of iconic Mystery Box challenges, cooking a meal at Dodger Stadium, and the fan-favorite Tag Team event, where they must create a Michelin-star quality three-course meal.
Adair said a big part of the contest was transitioning from cooking barbecue in a typical time-frame of 24 hours to cooking on the show in a demanding 45-minute countdown.
So too was there the pressure of cooking in front of well-known host Gordan Ramsey, he added.
The episode, in which Adair auditions for a spot, airs tonight, Wed., June 14, on FOX at 7 p.m.
