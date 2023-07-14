MEMPHIS, Tenn. - "You cannot get me away from here. It is like Saturday I am looking for something to wear Sunday,” said Caroline Settles, Guardian Caroline Settles is a member of Pursuit of God Transformation Center in Frayser.
"They were there for me when I needed help with these boys. Their mom died,” said Settles. Their mother, Sierra Paraon, a pregnant mother of ten was gunned down in her North Memphis home just before Christmas.
Settles, now the guardian of two young boys, knows firsthand how actions affect not just you, but others.
"We see a lot of kids jacking cars, robbing, but you can come here and talk to our pastor. They help work with them and mentor,” said Settles.
To explain to children the consequences of their actions, the church is partnering with the city of Memphis Office of Youth Services to host a forum for children between the ages of ten and seventeen.
Topics include the consequences of crime and how to deal with the police.
"We cannot stop a child from doing whatever they want to do, but if I can educate them early enough, so they don't do the negative,” said Dr. Ike Griffith, City of Memphis Youth Services Director.
"The individuals we need to target, they're not coming. I'm just trying to make sure the young people on the right track from home, stay on the right track,” said Griffith.
The forum is scheduled for Saturday from noon until two at Pursuit of God Transformation Center.
