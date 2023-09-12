MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Several local organizations, in partnership with local government agencies and artistic venues, are preparing events to highlight National Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 15 through Oct. 15th.
Shelby County governments have together proclaimed the four weeks as "Hispanic Heritage Month in Shelby County."
Hispanic Heritage Week was first observed in 1968, and was expanded in 1988 to cover a 30-day period.
It intentionally begins on Sept. 15 in recognition of national independence for the Latin countries of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua.
A few related festivities that celebrate and offer cultural education, led by La Prensa and Cazateatro Biliongual - the sole bilingual theater group in Tennessee - include:
* "Hispanic Heritage Luncheon Extravaganza" will kick off the annual month-long celebrations on Sept. 15 starting at 11:30 a.m. at City Hall: Officials from the City of Memphis, the Memphis Downtown Commission, Shelby County Mayor's Office and agencies are hosts.
* A Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration" - a free family event that includes live music, cultural performances and Latin food, runs from 5-9 p.m. at Beale Street Landing on Sept. 15th.
* Latin Fest 901 at Overton Square is scheduled for Sept. 23 from noon - 6 p.m., and will include Latin music, dancing and food.
* Cazateatro Biliongual Theatre Group celebrates the month with several performances from its artists in the production of "From And There," Oct. 6-14 at the Theatreworks-Evergreen Theatre.
* Mid-South Latino Chamber of Commerce New Business is holding workshop series in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month: Learn more here
* City of Memphis en Español is hosting a series of workshops in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. Register here
* Compas Club 901 Festival is Sept. 16. Learn more here
