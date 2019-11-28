0 Local fraternity serves Thanksgiving dinner to military veterans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 50 homeless veterans got an opportunity to fellowship and eat a Thanksgiving meal.

Men of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity spent the afternoon cooking and serving the veterans at Baron Heights Transitional Center.

Service is nothing new to the men of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity but every time they get to serve its special.

The day before Thanksgiving members of the Sigma Lambda Lambda chapter of the Fraternity served Military veterans at the Baron Heights Transitional Center.

Jeremy Smith and Dr. Kenny Brown are members of the fraternity.

"The veterans here have given so much and for us to give back to those plus some of them have actually given their lives to support this country," Brown said.

Keith Millbrook is the executive director of Baron Heights.

Millbrook said this is the first time any group donated time and food to the veterans at Baron Heights.

"It's very special during these months our veterans struggle from past instances," Millbrook said.

Millbrook said the 32 veterans at the transition center who received the dinner and fellowship usually go without during.

"The service piece is a component but also the fellowship. The opportunity to not only serve but to fellowship and spend time with them is important," Smith said.

Between several Omega Psi Phi Chapters in the Mid-South more than 300 families will have meals this Thanksgiving.



