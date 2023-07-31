MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A new school year is right around the corner. Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty and K Carbon teamed up to pass out classroom supplies.
The two artists turned an empty lot on Vance Avenue into a fun zone for kids and families to host their Back to School Giveaway event. Bounce houses, food and prizes were on-site, while volunteers passed out school items like backpacks, pencils and notebook paper.
“It’s really helpful because some things, they are really expensive nowadays,” said 13-year-old Kilynn Cox, who’s going to 8th grade this year. Cox said she’s grateful to get the free supplies to help kick start her new academic year.
“Giving us tools and things we need for school really just helps our parents and everything.”
Temperatures hit above 90’s, but it didn’t stop dozens from lining up to support the event as they waited in line to grab much needed items.
“I got free school supplies for my kids, and I really appreciate K Carbon. Shout out to K Carbon,” one parent told us. “Pooh Shiesty too. Shout out to Pooh Shiesty.”
Although Pooh Shiesty is serving a more than five year prison term in a federal firearms case, even while away, the rapper called in to thank those who supported.
“We was just talking and we was just trying to see what’s something meaningful we can do, something important and that means something,” said rap artist K Carbon.
K Carbon also reflected on not having Pooh Shiesty in attendance, in-person. “It’s bitter-sweet because he’s still doing good stuff and we are still in communication and having so much positivity.”
Meanwhile, FOX13, in the past month, reported on multiple youth-involved crimes, including a July 12th incident where a 12-year-old and three teens were arrested in a carjacking in Cordova. Also this month, two teens were arrested in a Memphis kidnapping and robbery.
K Carbon said she wants to use her platform to let the youth know that there are other options. “I’m going to keep using my platform to keep giving back to my community and to keep speaking life into my community,” the rapper said. “We got you. You ain’t got to go rob and take from other people to get stuff. Just look around and look for help.”
K Carbon told us the event was a $10,000 effort that included all of the school supplies, bounce houses, food and prizes.
