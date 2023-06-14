MEMPHIS, Tenn. - How do thieves sleep at night after stealing food stamps from families who really need it?
It’s a mystery several EBT card holders are trying to solve.
FOX13 has been investigating EBT theft for weeks.
Only on FOX13, a local mother whose funds were stolen before she ever even used her EBT card.
“I’m trying to figure out, why in the hell would you want to steal anyone’s government assistance to get food stamps," said Tia Holloway, mother of the victim.
Tia Holloway agreed to speak on her 23-year-old daughter’s behalf.
For three years, Holloway's daughter, a mother of two, kept applying to receive SNAP benefits.
She was finally approved.
When she went food shopping for the first time, just a couple of days ago, she received bad news.
“She got to the register and she can’t check out or get her groceries because her balance was zero. How is it possible her balance is zero and she ain’t even used a food stamp card?” said Holloway.
$724 gone.
Records show an online purchase at a Sam’s Club in Ohio.
Holloway’s daughter immediately called the Tennessee Department of Human Services.
“They told her they don’t know what’s going on and they will not be able to reissue her food stamps,” said Holloway.
FOX13 asked DHS about this problem.
A spokesperson said that scammers have become more creative and that it's working with multiple partners to reduce fraud.
DHS pointed out this is an alarming trend across the country.
As for Holloway’s daughter, she now has to wait until next month to receive those food stamps.
“Don’t take from the next mouth. Go out and work. If you don’t get food stamps, apply for it. Don’t take from somebody else,” Holloway said.
FOX13 reached out to DHS to find out how can someone prevent becoming a victim of this alarming trend.
According to DHS, there are five ways to prevent this kind of theft including:
- Changing the EBT card’s PIN regularly
- Checking the EBT balance regularly
- Checking the payment device used for EBT transactions for signs of tampering or card skimming devices
- Never sharing account information
The department recommended if anyone had their EBT benefits stolen to call their customer service line at 1-888-997-9444.
To assist TDHS/OIG with investigations of card skimming fraud, report the incident to the OIG fraud hotline at 800-241-2629.
