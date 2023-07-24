MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris declared a local state of emergency after severe storms and damaging winds rolled through the area on July 18.
In a media release, Harris said the extreme weather conditions caused severe damage to homes and businesses, caused power outages, and threatened the safety of citizens throughout Shelby County.
The release even further explained the contamination of the water within Germantown.
