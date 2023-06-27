SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Mayor Lee Harris declared on Tuesday that Shelby County was under a local state of emergency after severe storms rolled through the Mid-South over the weekend.
In a statement, Harris made the declaration after "severe thunderstorms moved across the region with wind gusts reaching estimated speeds of 80-90 miles per hour" left "extensive damage" to homes, businesses and public property, in addition to more than 120,000 Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers losing power.
Officials with Shelby County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the City of Millington, the American Red Cross Mid-South chapter and Team Rubicon, opened up a Day Center to help citizens find a place to cool down from temperatures expected to reach into the 90s on Tuesday.
Located at 7942 Church Street in Millington, the Day Center is open until 3 p.m.
Officials also said that those who need to recharge their phones can go to the following AT&T locations:
4938 Poplar Ave., Memphis, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
6267 Poplar Ave., Memphis, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
3720 Hack Cross Road, Memphis, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
2282 Union Ave., Memphis, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
2825 N. Germantown Parkway, Tenn., 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
1684 N. Germantown Parkway, Cordova, Tenn., 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
5985 Stage Road, Bartlett, Tenn., 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
900 West Poplar Ave., Collierville, Tenn. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
115 Goodman Road West, Southaven, Miss., 9 a.m.- 8 p.m.
5050 Goodman Road, Olive Branch, Miss., 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.
650 West Service Road, West Memphis, Ark. 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 'Ain't afraid to shoot this place up': Huey's worker brutally attacked in front of diners, police say
- 15 indicted in police sting targeting Memphis smash-and-grab burglaries, MPD says
- Nearly 70K MLGW customers without power, utility company says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives