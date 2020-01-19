1 dead, 4 others injured in a shooting at local night bar, police say

One person is dead and four others injured after a shooting at a local night bar.
Updated: January 19, 2020 - 6:35 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Truth Night Bar in Memphis that left one man dead and four others injured, police said.

The shooting occurred in the 6700 block of Winchester Dr. just before 1 a.m.

One man was reported dead, while the four other men were injured, according to a MPD investigator. Two are in non-critical condition and two are in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time, police said.

