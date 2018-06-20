16 patients died unnecessarily at Memphis VA hospital, report says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 investigates why more than a dozen patients died at the Memphis VA hospital. A former VA employee tells FOX13 his experience, today at 5.
Sixteen patients died at the Memphis Veteran Affairs Hospital that shouldn't have, a report said.
That's according to the latest report from the office of the inspector general.
It details how the Memphis hospital continues to be one of the worst performers, receiving a one-star rating out of a possible 5.
To read the full report, click here.
