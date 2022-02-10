24,000 trees given away in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Falling trees and limbs were a big problem in the Mid-South a week ago. Despite that, a free tree giveaway in DeSoto County had people turning out in droves on Thursday. In some cases, those trees can mean money for your property.

Trees are such a big deal in DeSoto County that the DeSoto County Soil and Water Conservation District gave away 24,000 of them on Thursday morning.

”With the ice storm we had last week, we knew that lots of trees had been taken down, big branches had come down, and this is a good time to pick up trees and replant trees, and Arbor Day is celebrated here in Mississippi tomorrow,” Meleiah Tyus with DeSoto County Soil and Water Conservation said.

Tyus said people were lined up outside The Rec Center in Snowden Grove Park to get trees. In an hour and a half, 24,000 were gone.

The Arbor Day Foundation said certain trees can increase your home’s value by 3 to 15 percent.

”Trees that add value today, we gave away Yoshino Cherry and dogwood trees, magnolias. Those will add value,” Tyus said.

Certain trees should only be used in certain areas and can cause your home to lose value.

”Pine trees are great if you want to make like a barrier or windbreak away from your property. Those are great, but gumballs, they are nobody’s favorite. They are a real big headache,” Tyus said.

