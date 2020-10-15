3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills father, police say

MEMPHIS,Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a father dead, accidentally killed by his 3-year-old daughter.
On Wednesday, Oct. 14, police received calls of a shooting in the 4300 block of Harvest Hill Rd., where they found Jerome Smith suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit tells a tragic story.
26-year-old Allante Jones is charged with reckless homicide and unlawful possession of a weapon.
According to Memphis police, Jones, Jerome Smith, his three-year-old daughter identified only as “A. Smith,” along with Adreinne Thompson were inside a car when Jones said he laid the gun down. That’s when police said the child picked It up and began playing with it.
According to the affidavit, the gun went off, hitting Jerome Smith in the head, killing him.
“The child is going to grow up and she’s going to hear stories and it’s going to come to this happened and whatever part they played in it, I’m sure, her being 3 this won’t phase out of that child’s memory,” Pastor Charlie Caswell said
Jones told police Smith picked him up and was going to take him home. Jones said he got into the victim’s car with a handgun and sat in the backseat with the victim’s 3-year-old daughter, laid the gun down and the child picked it up began playing with it. That’s when the gun went off, police say killing her dad.
Pastor Caswell told FOX13 the outcome is beyond tragic and no matter what exactly happened the little girl is forever changed.
“To understand the adverse childhood experiences and any trauma before their 18th birthday, this is no doubt a traumatic experience that would impact this child the rest of this child’s life,” he said.
Caswell also said whether you own a gun or not, you need to talk to your kids about gun safety. Tell your kids, no matter how old or young they are, if you see a gun, do not touch it, ever.
“The safety of a gun, make sure it’s not put down around a child and make sure if you’ve got a gun in the car, make sure you keep it locked up or take the bullets out. Something that would make sure everyone is safe, let alone your child is safe,” said Caswell.
