Abandoned newborn baby boy found at Memphis apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An abandoned baby boy was found in the 2900 block of Mimosa Ave. in the Binghampton neighborhood Wednesday evening, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said the newborn baby was found around 5 p.m. on Dec. 8. He had been abandoned, according to police.

A newborn baby was found abandoned at a Memphis apartment. He was found just like this, no clothes, outside, umbilical cord still attached. MPD say he’s been taken to the hospital.



Video taken by a Good Samaritan showed the moments after a family rescued the boy.

It was evident the baby was just born and possibly only a few hours old. In the video which was streamed over Facebook Live, the umbilical cord could be seen still attached. The video showed the Good Samaritan holding the baby boy close and trying to keep him warm.

The newborn was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition for treatment, according to police.

Hours later, Memphis police told FOX13 the baby boy’s mother had been located.

Police said the child is safe, no arrests have been made, and their investigation is ongoing.

