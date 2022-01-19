Arrest made after off-duty MPD officer shot in Olive Branch, sheriff’s office says

A man has been arrested after shooting an off-duty Memphis Police officer in Olive Branch, according to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department.

Anthony Carpenter Mug Anthony Carpenter is charged with attempted murder. (Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

The officer was shot on Monday morning as he left his home in Olive Branch, according to Memphis Police and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesperson for DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said that the officer was blocked in by a car before the shooter attacked him. According to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, the MPD officer appeared to be targeted in the shooting.

According to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Captin Jeremy Dodson, 42-year-old Anthony Carpenter of Memphis was arrested by the Memphis Police Department Gang Unit during a traffic stop and then charged with attempted murder for the shooting of the off-duty officer, who has not been identified at this time.

Dodson said that authorities are still investigating the connection between the officer and Carpenter and the motive behind the shooting.

According to Dodson, Carpenter was convicted of homicide in the mid-1990′s and has been charged with multiple felonies since his release.

Dodson said that Carpenter is the only person who has been arrested for the shooting of the officer at this time but would not rule out any additional arrests related to the case.

The Memphis Police officer was treated and released from a local hospital after about three hours and is expected to be ok.

