ATF agent and MPD officer shot in North Memphis; 3 suspects in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is continuing to following a breaking news situation in North Memphis.

Interim Memphis Police Director James Ryall confirmed an ATF agent and an MPD officer were shot.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers in the Violent Crimes Unit were looking for a car that was stolen and involved in a crash.

While near Peach and Leath, suspects got out of a red car and shot at the officers multiple times.

Ryall said neither of the officers fired back at the shooter.

MPD said three people are in custody while one person is still on the run.

Police said the suspect is a Black male wearing all black clothing.

Ryall said one officer was shot in the arm and another was shot in the leg.

Both officers are in noncritical condition.

FOX13 crews counted at least 14 MPD cars on the scene when they arrived.

Our crews were kept a great distance away from the scene. However, crews could see officers working near a church.



