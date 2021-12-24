Baby boy shot at Memphis mall gets special Christmas gift from police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Last month, a baby and his father were shot at Oak Court Mall. The father did not survive his injuries, but his son is getting better each day and the infant’s mom is hopeful he will be released in the next couple of months.

His mother is hopeful the baby will be released by his first birthday in February.

While the hospital is not where Danielle Barnes expected her son to spend his first Christmas, she’s grateful for the love and support she’s receiving from first responders.

“Thank you, thank you so much,” said Barnes.

A wave of emotions rushed over Barnes as she walked into the Tillman Police station Thursday to see a sea of gifts for her infant son Jaylen Hill.

At only 10 months old, Jaylen is recovering at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. He was shot five times while in his father’s arms. The shooting happened in the Oak Court Mall parking lot last month. His father, Jayson Hill, did not survive, but Jaylen miraculously pulled through.

“He’s a happy baby. He ain’t cried. I ain’t seen nobody get shot five times and don’t cry. He smiles every day. Makes me smile every day,” said Barnes.

Memphis Police Officer Lynnette Sutton was the first to respond to the incident. And immediately began rendering aid.

“Having a connection with the child, holding him that day with the other two women, it just stayed on my heart forever. I continued to think about it every day,” said Sutton.

Her experience pushed Officer Sutton to do something special for the family, gathering diapers, toys, a car seat, and more for Jaylen.

“The city is here to support you. The police department is here to support you. To the individuals doing this, they’re well aware that what they’re doing no’s wrong,” said Sutton.

The outpouring of love and support left no dry eyes in the room.

“Thank you. I love y’all. Y’all my family,” said Barnes.

As of December 6, Le Bonheur had treated 143 children for gunshot wounds.

There is a gofundme account set up to help with Jaylen’s recovery. CLICK HERE for more information.





