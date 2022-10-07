Family pit bulls euthanized after killing 2-year-old girl and 5-month-old boy

WATCH: Family pit bulls kill 2-year-old girl, 5-month old boy in Shelby County home WATCH: Family pit bulls kill 2-year-old girl, 5-month old boy in Shelby County home

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two small children are dead after being attacked by pit bulls inside of a Shelby County home, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

The attack happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at a home on Sylvan Road near Shelby Forest State Park.

The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl and a 5-month-old boy, SCSO said.

The children died at the scene.

The pit bulls also attacked the children’s mother, who was rushed to Regional One in critical condition, SCSO said.

The dogs were taken by Animal Control, where they were later euthanized by Memphis Animal Services.

UPDATE: SCSO detectives report that the mother has been upgraded to stable condition at Regional One Health. The two pit bulls responsible for the attack were euthanized this afternoon by Memphis Animal Services. This is still an active, ongoing investigation. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 6, 2022

As of Oct. 6 at 3:50 PM, the mother has been upgraded to stable condition, SCSO said.

Animal shelter workers FOX13 spoke with said that this tragic attack is a reminder that any animal can bite.

“It doesn’t matter if they are small dogs, large dogs. We say if a dog has teeth, they can bite,” Nina Wingfield, the director the Collierville Animal Shelter, said.

Wingfield turned her love for animals into a living. But even she knows they can sometimes be dangerous.

“If we feel like they could be a public safety issue and they are already showing signs of aggression, we may put them on a 48-hour hold, and we invite trainers to come in and maybe guide us in making the right euthanization decisions,” she said.

Shelby County Fire paramedics transported the mother in critical condition to Regional One Health. This remains an active investigation. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/gCYxeqAQSC — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 6, 2022

While it’s still not clear what led to Wednesday’s attack, it’s shining light on the importance of knowing the warning signs of aggression in dogs.

“Definitely snarling or growling, their bodies becoming stiff when something is coming to them, a wagging tail doesn’t always mean a friendly dog, so you have to be careful with that,” Wingfield said.

If your dog is showing signs of aggression, Wingfield suggests hiring a dog trainer. She also said it’s important for every member of a family to meet with a new pet before adopting.

“That way we can rule out what dogs are fearful of the children or if the children are fearful of the dogs, and then we feel like we are making a good match,” she said.

