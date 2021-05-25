Funeral arrangements, Sea of Blue announced for fallen MPD officer Scotty Triplett

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Support continues to pour in across the Mid-South for a Memphis police officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer Scotty Triplett died in a car crash while on an escort with other motors officers.

Midsouth Motorcycle Officers from all over arrive in Southaven for an event to help honor Officer Scotty Triplett. I am there @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/HNS8Irhu6Q — Amy Speropoulos (@AmySperopTV) May 25, 2021

The Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a cop rodeo this week.

All proceeds will go to help Officer Triplett’s family.

Motors officers from multiple departments, including the Memphis Police Department, will participate.

Police from Olive Branch, Flowood, Hinds County and even Lafayette, Louisiana are coming together to remember Officer Triplett.

Brad Sutherlen, a motor unity deputy with the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department, said, “We are a motor family and we take care of each other.”

Sutherlen said Officer Triplett was there for him and his family, so he wants to be there for Triplett’s family.

Sutherlen said the cop rodeo will hold a special place in his heart this year.

“We are here for him,” he said. “We are honoring him as a husband, a father, a police officer.”

Deputy Jack Fullwood said he knew Officer Triplett well, and some some even confused the two, thinking they were brothers.

“It’s going to be tough,” Fullwood said of Triplett’s death. “This is all about Scotty and he would want to be here too. It’s what we did. It’s what we do.”

All proceeds go to the family of fallen MPD Officer Scotty Triplett after his tragic, untimely death. We’ve got how you can help the family @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/ljBiizNAkn — Amy Speropoulos (@AmySperopTV) May 25, 2021

The rodeo is taking place in Southaven at 100 Towne Center Loop (old Gordman’s parking lot) through Saturday, according to a release from the sheriff.

Full information about services:

Thursday at Hope Church located at 8500 Walnut Grove Rd. from 3:00 pm to 6:30 pm

Sea of Blue following the visitation:

At 7:30 the procession will proceed west on Walnut Grove for 40.2 miles

West Walnut Grove Rd.

South I-240

East SR-385

Exit Kirby Parkway

South Kirby Parkway

South Kirby Parkway

West Knight Arnold

North Hickory Hill Rd.

West SR-385

North I-240

West Central Ave.

North McLean Blvd.

East Union Ave.

North E. Parkway

East Samp Cooper Blvd.

North I-240

Exit #8A Hwy 14/Austin Peay Hwy

End at Traffic Office (3430 Austin Peay Hwy)

The funeral service is Friday at Hope Church at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will follow the funeral at the Arlington Cemetery (Chester and Hayes Streets) in Arlington.

Family members told FOX13 a bucket fundraiser is set for Wednesday on Germantown Parkway. More details are expected soon.

The Memphis Police Association has raised over $128,000 for Officer Triplett’s family. To donate, visit the Memphis Police Association’s Charitable Foundation.

Residents of the High Point neighborhood in Memphis are putting blue lights in their porch fixtures in honor of Officer Triplett, his family and all officers in blue.

Paying tribute to Memphis Police Officer Scotty Triplett this morning @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/Tevfc5hYiL — Amy Speropoulos (@AmySperopTV) May 25, 2021







