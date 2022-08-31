Traffic moving again on I-55 after 18-wheeler crashes, spilling Alfredo sauce

WATCH: Saucy situation shuts down I-55 after 18-wheeler crashes, spills Alfredo sauce on interstate WATCH: Saucy situation shuts down I-55 after 18-wheeler crashes, spills Alfredo sauce on interstate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-wheeler crashed into a wall on the interstate, spilling Alfredo sauce and shutting down part of I-55 in the process Tuesday afternoon, according to Memphis Police.

The crash was reported at I-55 and McLemore around 4:44 p.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT).

I-55 and McLemore accident An 18-wheeler crashed, spilling Alfredo sauce on I-55 and shutting down traffic in the area. (TDOT)

TDOT said that all northbound traffic in the area was shut down.

TDOT cameras in the area showed cars scooting by on the shoulder as TDOT crews worked to clear the truck and sauce off the interstate.

You can smell it! Memphis police confirm a tractor-trailer carrying Alfredo sauce spilled on I-55 near Riverside Boulevard. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/VTPVQ8YjYC — Kate Bieri (@KateBieri) August 30, 2022

The damage from the crash also caused southbound traffic to be limited to one lane.

Memphis Police said one woman was taken from that scene to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Clean-up continued into the evening, with traffic slowly moving as crews worked to clear the mess.

WATCH: Traffic resumes after Alfredo sauce spill shuts down part of I-55 WATCH: Traffic resumes after Alfredo sauce spill shuts down part of I-55

©2022 Cox Media Group