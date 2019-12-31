3 MPD officers on leave after shooting, killing kidnapping suspect on I-40

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Memphis police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.
Police said officers were called to Avalon and Court for robbery and kidnapping early Tuesday morning. They were told that at least two suspects were seen forcing a man in the trunk of a car. The suspects then reportedly fled from the scene with the victim in the trunk of the suspect’s white Nissan.
Moments later, officers located the suspect’s car in the area of Madison and Cleveland, where officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and proceeded to travel westbound on Madison, where they continued on I-40 toward Arkansas. Arkansas State Police and West Memphis police were advised, police said.
Police continued to chase the suspects into Arkansas, where they got off the interstate on Mound City Road and then returned onto I-40.
While traveling back towards Memphis, an Arkansas State Police Officer conducted a pit maneuver causing the suspect’s car to come to a stop. Two suspects attempted to flee from the scene on foot when officers quickly arrested the driver, police said.
The passenger of the car jumped the concrete divider wall and officers chased the suspect.
“During the officers’and the suspect’s encounter, the officers shot and killed the suspect,” Memphis police said in a statement.
He was pronounced deceased on the scene. The officers were not injured, police said.
The victim, a 61-year-old man, was found in the trunk of the suspect’s vehicle. The man had minor injuries. Paramedics treated him at the scene.
Three Memphis officers have been relieved of duty pending the investigation, but only two of the three actually fire shots.
