Local kids receive surprise appearance from basketball TikTok star

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a big surprise for students at the LYE Academy.

“We stopped here in Memphis because we wanted to see the kids,” said Crissa Jackson.

Jackson is a Savannah State University college basketball star turned Harlem Globetrotter.

Now she’s on a cross-country tour called the Wild Fam Berry’s tour to inspire children.

Jackson told FOX13, “It’s really what keeps us going and we want to keep doing this throughout the collab tour and not just collaborating with other influencers but going into hospitals and just saying ‘hi’ to the kids and putting smiles on people’s faces.”

Jackson and her wife Alexis stopped by LYE Academy in southeast Memphis to not only meet children but to motivate young girls to go after their dreams through their non-profit, called “I Am Movement.”

The dream for many of these children, dancing.

Jackson said she and her wife were inspired to start the non-profit because their daughter was bullied and they want girls to embrace their inner strength and power through self-love and acceptance.

While visiting LYE Academy, she showed her dance moves but also moves on the court like some basketball tricks.

Jackson wraps up her tour in Los Angeles but hopes to come back to Memphis sometime soon.

To connect with Crissa and Alexis on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram, find them @crissa_ace and@alexisthatfox.

