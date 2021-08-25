Local school becomes first in U.S. to use air filtration technology to fight COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South school will become the first in the country to install a new air filter technology to protect students and staff from COVID-19.

Bornblum Jewish Community School, located on Humphreys Boulevard in East Memphis, will use the new technology, which was created in Austria.

Engineers explained the technology is designed to work just like the human nose.

Air that circulates in a building moves through a filter that’s attached to the AC vent before being recirculated.

The school is using the opportunity to teach students about the scientific principles of airflow and filtration, and demonstrate how the filters were engineered.

Staff at Bornblum says getting students involved in the making of the technology and how it works will help with the future of cleaner air.

The system uses oil, magnets and Van der Waals forces to create a safer learning environment, according to a release from the school.

The technology will be installed in classrooms, bathrooms and the school office at no cost to parents or taxpayers, the school said.

Daniel Weiss, head of the school, said he’s proud to bring the air filtration system to the school.

“Every family in our school community should have the peace of mind knowing that the school air environment is safe,” he said. “We believe it is our duty to go a step further to protect our school community.”

Weiss said the system is not only great for battling COVID-19 but also the common cold.

A study in Europe showed the air filtration system captures nearly 100% of dust, pollen and airborne pathogens like bacteria and viruses.

Student Ishae Cawens said, “I think this is really cool because it makes everyone in the room safer.”

The creators of the air filtration system said they’re focusing on targeting schools, nursing homes and hospitals.





