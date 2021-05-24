Man arrested after overdose victim found dead wrapped in blanket, sheriff says

Watch: Family of woman found dead at ex-boyfriend's home says police dropped the ball Watch: Family of woman found dead at ex-boyfriend's home says police dropped the ball

ST, FRANCIS COUNTY, Ark. — An arrest has been made after a woman was found dead in a home in Arkansas, according to the St. Francis County Sheriff.

FOX13 reported earlier that the family of the victim said police dropped the ball.

Maurice Winda was arrested in the back of a house in Jonesboro, the sheriff said.

Sheriff May said Winda and the victim were using meth. He left the house briefly and came back and found her passed out, the sheriff told FOX13.

Winda panicked and didn’t know what to do so he left, the sheriff said.

He will be charged with abuse of a corpse, theft of a vehicle, burglary, the sheriff said.







