Man indicted in deadly domino game stabbing, DA says

Maurice Walker mug One arrested after allegedly stabbing a man to death, records show.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was indicted for first-degree murder in the stabbing death of an acquaintance following a game of dominos, Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich said.

Maurice Walker, 38, was indicted on a count of first-degree murder.

The deadly stabbing happened in the early hours of Monday, May 18, 2021, at the home of Mary Singleton in the 1400 block of Robin Hood Lane.

Singleton told investigators she went to bed around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, leaving her cousin Leroy Jones and Walker playing dominoes in the dining room.

She was awakened at 3 a.m. to Walker entering her room, which she said was unusual, as he comes over to play dominoes twice a week but never stays the night.

Singleton said she woke up around 6 a.m. Once Walker woke up, she asked him to wake up Jones.

Walker said he found Jones in the laundry room unresponsive. That’s when Singleton called 911.

Investigators said Jones was lying in a pool of blood with apparent stab wounds. He died at the scene.

Singleton told investigators that the only people in her home were Jones, Walker, and herself.

Evidence was collected from the crime scene and Walker’s clothing.

He was charged with second-degree murder at the time.

Walker is being held on a $500,000 bond.

