Man missing over 10 days after leaving to sell cars, family says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South family is left searching for answers after their loved one has been missing from the Frayser area for over ten days.

Steve Taylor’s family said he was last seen on Jan. 27 in the 1700 block of Dellwood while reportedly selling two cars to a man for $50,000.

Taylor never returned; his phones have been going to voicemail.

His children told Memphis Police it’s unusual for him to be offline for so long.

Police took a missing person report on Jan. 28, and investigators said they’ve been working to gather more information since.

Taylor’s girlfriend, Jesse Walker, said they have a 3-year-old child together.

Walker said she reported Taylor missing after he didn’t come home and gave police video surveillance of him leaving the night of the sale.

Taylor’s family said he picked up two cars: an old-school Chevrolet Caprice and an El Camino.

According to police, the person Taylor planned to sell the cars to did receive them.

Police said the man showed them the transferred title and keys to both vehicles.

