Memphis man charged with murder after wife dies on honeymoon in Fiji, authorities say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged with murder after police said he killed his wife while on the couple’s honeymoon in Fiji.

Authorities said Bradley Robert Dawson, 38, murdered his wife Christe Chen Dawson, 36, at a resort in the Yasawa Islands.

The couple lived in a new home on Elzey Avenue in the Cooper-Young area of Memphis. One of the couple’s neighbors said the wife was elated about their trip to Fiji for their honeymoon.

Authorities have charged Bradley Robert Dawson (right) with murder after his wife Christi Chen Dawson (left) died in Fiji during the couple's honeymoon.

Christe Chen Dawson graduated from the University of Tennessee and worked at Kroger as a pharmacist.

FOX13 Anchor Daniel Wilkerson spoke with Bradley Robert Dawson’s attorney on Monday. Dawson’s attorney said he could not confirm the manner in which the wife died, but said his client maintains his innocence. The attorney confirmed the wife’s body was found inside a hotel room.

Youth Villages, a non-profit which helps children, confirmed Bradley Robert Dawson worked for the organization but has been suspended.

“Bradley Dawson was an IT professional at Youth Villages. He has been suspended pending further information. It is our understanding Ms. Chen was his wife, and our condolences go out to her family,” said Youth Villages in a statement to FOX13.

The attorney for Bradley Robert Dawson said he is working to get a bond for his client, who is due in a Fiji court on July 27.

