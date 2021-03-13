Memphis switching back to original vaccination scheduling system after problems with state’s website

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis announced Saturday that they will be returning back to “SignUpGenius” for Memphians to schedule their vaccination appointments.
Mayor Jim Strickland said the shift from “SignUpGenius” to the state’s VRAS system experienced too many problems to continue.
The city will continue to use the call features through the state, 901-222-SHOT to make an appointment.
Chief Operating Officer Chief Doug McGowen said they did not anticipate the issues and that there is 39,000 available doses for this coming week.
