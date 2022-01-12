MFD battles fire at chemical company

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Firefighters battled a large fire in North Memphis Tuesday afternoon.

MFD was called to a chemical company, PMC Biogenix, in the 1200 block of Pope Street.

PMC Biogenix is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals produced from renewable resources, according to the company’s website.

MFD said there was an explosion in the building just after 3:30 p.m.

More than 100 firefighters were on the scene.

According to MFD, up to 150 employees were inside the building at the time of the explosion.

All of the employees have been accounted for.

One person was taken to the hospital. Another person who worked at the plant was also injured but was treated at the scene.

Fire officials said the blaze was caused by some sort of malfunction involving the processes of the facility.

The chemical plant off Jackson Ave. is next door to Shelby County School’s nutrition services building and another SCS district building.

MFD said air quality in the area was being monitored, but there were no immediate concerns Tuesday evening.

