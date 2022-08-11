MFD identifies firefighter who died in crash in South Memphis

WATCH; MFD identifies firefighter killed in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department has identified a firefighter who died in the line of duty following a crash as David Pleasant.

Pleasant, the driver, along with four others, was rushed to the hospital after the crash Wednesday night in South Memphis.

All were in critical condition.

The crash happened at 8:19 p.m. at Danny Thomas Avenue and E.H. Crump Boulevard, according to Memphis Police.

MEDIA RELEASE: Driver David Pleasant

Memphis Fire Truck 5 was involved in a crash while responded to a house fire, officials said.

Pleasant began his career with the Division of Fire Services in 1990, and served for over 32 years.

MFD said Thursday morning that the other three firefighters had been released from the hospital.

Fire officials released the following statement:

Last night was a somber reminder of the daily dangers our Fire and EMS personnel face as they serve the Memphis community. Memphis Fire Truck 5 was involved in a motor vehicle collision while responding to a residential house fire. Three of our members were treated and released from the hospital; however, Driver David Pleasant, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries.

David was extremely passionate about his role as a driver for the Memphis Fire Department, and he loved to help people and serve our community. Driver Pleasant began his career with the Division of Fire Services on July 9th, 1990, and faithfully served for 32 years. His legacy will remain in our hearts for years to come.

Our hearts are heavy as we lift up prayers for his family, friends, and Memphis Fire Department brothers and sisters.

Sincerely, Gina Y. Sweat, Fire Chief.

FOX13 is still working to learn the condition of the civilian involved.

MPD said the crash involved a pickup truck.

No charges have been filed at this time, according to police.

