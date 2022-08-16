WATCH: 3 taken to hospital after ceiling collapse in library at Cummings School, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a ceiling collapsed at Cummings K-8 Optional School in South Memphis Monday.

Officials with the Memphis Fire Department (MFD) said a tile ceiling in the library collapsed.

A librarian and two other workers were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Two other workers were injured that were not inside the library at the time, officials said.

Officials said one MFD unit went to Regional One following the incident.

According to Michelle Robinson-McKissack, MSCS Board Chair, students were evacuated and taken to Metropolitan Baptist Church, 767 Walker Ave.

No students were injured in the incident, which Memphis-Shelby County Schools described as a maintenance issue.

The school dismissed early Monday.

MSCS sent FOX13 the following statement:

Cummings K-8 will dismiss early today due to a maintenance issue. No students were injured. Student pick-up will be from Metropolitan Baptist Church, 767 Walker Ave. Students will be provided lunch. We will share more details as they come available.

Cummings students will attend school at LaRose Elementary for the rest of this week. The address is 864 Willoughby.

Arrival time is 8:15 a.m. School is from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

MSCS is offering buses from Cummings to LaRose for arrival and dismissal, but parent drop-off straight to LaRose is encouraged and would be appreciated, the district said.

The school opened in 1961 and houses 38 classrooms, district records show.

