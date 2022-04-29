Mother encourages kids to fight over $28 on Memphis school bus, student says

WATCH: 17-year-old's knuckles broken after fight on school bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A school bus brawl all started over 28 bucks, according to a Memphis teen who said he was jumped by a mother, her son and daughter.

The incident happened on April 13. A video surfaced showing both parties on an MLK Preparatory Academy school bus.

At the start of the video, you can already see the students duking it out, but it’s what can be heard that’s catching the attention of critics.

The mom in the video is egging her two kids on, using profanity while urging them to fight 17-year-old Kentavion Dancey.

“He said I had his money, and he said he got me after school,” said Dancey. “So, he waited until I got on the bus to come on there, and the bus driver didn’t even stop it or close the door. He just let them come on there.”

As the students continued to throw punches, the mom is still heard coaching her son and daughter to attack.

Dancey said the money they assumed he stole had nothing to do with him.

“One of my friends, he had his card or something, and then he added money to it, and then he sent it to me, but it showed my name, and he sent it to me, and I didn’t even tell him to send it to me,” he said.

After finding out the money had been sent, Dancey also said he sent it back. Meanwhile, at one point in the video, the mother lunged at him, grabbing the 17-year-old’s hair.

“I feel like she shouldn’t have never touched me because she is grown,” Dancey said.

The 17-year-old’s grandmother said she’s now afraid to send her grandson back to school for fear there will be another attack.

“They said we’ll get you Monday, so I didn’t let him go to school,” said Loran Stevison. “I kept him out for that whole week because I was scared they were going to get him when they see him on the bus.”

There’s a segment of the video where you actually hear the mom who boarded the bus threatening to come back the next day to settle the score.

“It was wrong because she shouldn’t have did that, putting your hands on a teenager,” said Stevison.

Now Dancey has more to ponder and think about. The 6-foot-4-inch tall basketball and football player dislocated his knuckles as a result of the fight. Doctors say he’ll have to sit out for a while.

“I’m mad because I do want to play sports,” he said.

FOX13 reached out to Frayser Community Schools, who released the following statement:

“Frayser Community Schools is aware of the incident that took place on the school bus, April 13th that involved MLK College Prep students and a parent. Local police officers were patrolling the area and immediately responded to the altercation, along with the school resource officer. As with any prohibited behavior, MLK administrators promptly addressed the issue and disciplinary action has been taken.

Anyone who has seen the video knows that it shows an unfortunate situation that escalated quickly. While the bus driver followed safety protocol by immediately requesting assistance, we will continue to collaborate with the bus company to ensure safety measures are always followed and updated when needed.

The altercation is still under review by Memphis Police Department. We will collaborate with our local law enforcement when needed, as we continue to prioritize the safety of our students.”

