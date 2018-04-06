0 Mother fighting for life after brutal attack

A Jacksonville mother is fighting for her life in ICU after she was brutally beaten Wednesday.

Storm Hardy, 23, is being treated at Orange Park Medical Center where she is in a medically induced coma.

Shanena Yoder said her daughter was nearly beaten to death, but was able to get away from the attacker.

According to family members, Hardy crawled to a neighbor’s house for help.

A young mother was nearly beaten to death by her on-again-off-again boyfriend, according to family members. She is now in a medically induced coma. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/1tddxcwRDb — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) April 5, 2018

Action News Jax spoke to the woman across the street who called 911. She did not want to be named, but said she could barely recognize Hardy because of her injuries.

“I mean her eyes, just swollen and purple,” the neighbor said. “She said she was dizzy and needed to rest.”

Family members said Hardy has undergone surgery to repair her kidney, but will need more surgeries.

Hardy's mother tells me doctors repaired her kidney, but they have to wait for the swelling and bleeding to go down to do the next surgery on her pancreas and intestines. @ActionNewsJax — Christy Turner (@ChristyANJax) April 5, 2018

They said they know the person who attacked Hardy. We are working to confirm his identity with police.

Yoder said her daughter didn’t deserve this.

“Nobody wants to see their child like that and she has two kids of her own,” Yoder said. “There's going to be a lot of healing -- physically, emotionally, mentally. It's going to be a while."

