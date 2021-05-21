MPD officer charged with rape of teen girl worked at local behavioral health facility, served in Army

Travis Pride is charged with aggravated kidnapping and rape. Travis Pride is charged with aggravated kidnapping and rape.

Memphis, Tenn. — New information about the background of a Memphis Police officer charged with the rape and aggravated kidnapping of a teenaged girl came to light Friday.

FOX13 confirmed that officer Travis Pride served in the U.S. Army and worked at the local non-profit Youth Villages before joining the Memphis Police Department.

RELATED: Memphis police officer charged with kidnapping, raping woman while driving for Lyft, officials say

According to the U.S. Army’s Public Affairs Office, Pride served as a Private First Class in the Army between Nov. 2013 and March 2014.

The Army said Pride was never deployed.

FOX13 also learned that Pride worked at the Dogwood Campus of Youth Villages between Oct. 23, 2017 and July 4, 2018.

RELATED: Man who ordered Lyft ride devastated after learning teen was allegedly raped by MPD officer

Youth Villages said Pride voluntarily resigned when he was accepted into the Memphis Police Academy.

Pride is charged with aggravated kidnapping and rape after he allegedly picked up a teenaged girl while off-duty and moonlighting as a Lyft driver, forced her into an apartment and sexually assaulted her.